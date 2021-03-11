Shraddha Kapoor spotted on a date night with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha





Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor are dating with Rohan Shrestha for quite sometime and the lately the ‘Baaghi 3’ actress was spotted on a romantic date night with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. They had dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Mumbai.

They couple was clicked at Yauatcha restaurant in Mumbai. Both arrived solo at the restaurant. Rohan and Shraddha were clicked while exiting the restaurant. Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in a pant suit in the shades of black and fawn and paired with a white bralette underneath and completed the look with a matching pair of heels.

Rohan Shrestha was dressed casually in a patterned shirt paired with black trousers. He also wore matching loafers. Paparazzi requested Shraddha for a picture but she refused to pose for them and entered the car.

Recently, Shraddha also rang in Rohan’s birthday and the latter also attended Shraddha’s cousin’s Priyaank Sharma in Maldivespre-wedding in Maldives.

Shraddha and Rohan’s wedding rumout also surfaced on net but they never accepted being in a relationship or commented on their wedding. Rohan is also the choice of Shraddha’s family. Some time back, Shakti Kapoor told ETimes, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."