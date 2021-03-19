Shraddha Kapoor shares stunning Maldives vacation photos





Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying vacation with her family and the actress shared few stunning Maldives vacay images. Shraddhaâ€™s parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure also accompanied her. Recently, the â€˜Baaghi 3â€™ actress attended cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with family.

Her mother Shivangi turned photographer for her beach babe. "Photo by Mommy", shared the actor.

Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful as she took this selfie by the beach. The emojis '???????????????????????,' were the caption.

Shraddha wishes her fans a 'Good morning! ????????????????,' with this click from her vacation. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor spotted some, "Jumpy fishie," too.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 3'.