Shraddha Kapoor goes grocery shopping with brother Siddhanth





Amid coronavirus lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor goes on grocery shopping with her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The brother-sister duo was seen in protective mask and was clicked inside grocery shop.

Shraddha Kapoor captioned this image as, “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor.” While Siddhanth wrote a long post, describing about this fun visit, followed by urging people to follow safety measure to remain safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. His caption read, “It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a.. for your safety and others around. #stayhome #staysafeall #immunityiskey #helparoundasmuch.”

On the work front Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, whereas Siddhanth Kapoor was seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship backed by Karan Johar’s production banner Dharma Productions.