Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday on beau Rohan Shrestha’s arms





Sharddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Maldives where she went to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani. The actress's boyfriend Rohan Shrestha also joined her. The picture of Shraddha's cake-cutting ceremony is going viral in which Rohan can be seen wrapping his arms around the birthday girl.

Sharddha looked stunning in a beautiful peach coloured dress. Video of her dancing to the track Kamariya with her friends and relatives is also doing the round on net.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha’s dating rumour are doing the round for quite sometime though the couple never accepted being in a relationship in public. There were buzz in the past about the duo’s wedding too.

A source was quoted as saying, “Shraddha Kapoor has been dating Rohan Shrestha for over a year now. They have known each other for the longest time but they have only started dating sometime in 2018. Shraddha had come out of a failed relationship with Farhan and now wants to settle down."

"She is 33. Her parents have been convincing her to take the big step. She's finally heard them out and has spoken to Rohan about the same. If all goes fine, Shraddha will turn missus by early next year," added the source.

Shraddha and Rohan have been good friends for a year but they never admitted their relationship in public.

Earlier, Rohan had refuted the rumour of dating the actress.

He had said, "We have been extremely close for the last 9 years, but NO, I am not dating her. I met her at a party and we instantly hit it off. First impressions I definitely thought she was cute, but have only remained best friends ever since."

On the work front, Shraddha is currently busy with her next untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. The shooting of the film kickstarted in New Delhi.