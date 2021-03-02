Shraddha Kapoor attends cousin’s wedding with beau Rohan Shreshtha





Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor attended her cousin’s Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani in Maldives. Priyaank Sharma is Padmini Kolhapure’s son. Pictures and videos of the wedding are doing the round on net.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor jetted off to Maldives to attend the wedding.

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani had a court marriage earlier in February.

Shraddha Kapoor had shared her wishes for the couple then and had posted, “Congratulations to my bubu bro @priyaankksharma & now bhabhie my cutie Shazlet @shazamorani Wish you guys a beautiful married life together ???? & happiest birthday @priyaankksharma ???? love you so much!!!????.”

The ‘Baaghi 3’ actress sizzled in a sky blue embroidered lehenga.While her boyfriendRohan donned kurta-pyjama and a light pink jacket.

It was earlier buzzed that Shraddha Kapoor will make her relationship official with her boyfriend Rohan Shrestha soon. The actress’s parents think this is the right age for Shraddha to settle down.

Shraddha was romantically linked with Farhan Akhtar a year ago but her parents did not approve of her relationship with a divorcee and a father of two teenage daughters. Shraddha has been in a relationship with the Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshtha for a year.

A source was quoted as saying, “Shraddha Kapoor has been dating Rohan Shrestha for over a year now. They have known each other for the longest time but they have only started dating sometime in 2018. Shraddha had come out of a failed relationship with Farhan and now wants to settle down."

"She is 33. Her parents have been convincing her to take the big step. She's finally heard them out and has spoken to Rohan about the same. If all goes fine, Shraddha will turn missus by early next year," added the source.

Shraddha and Rohan have been good friends for a year but they never admitted their relationship in public.

Earlier, Rohan had refuted the rumour of dating the actress.

He had said, "We have been extremely close for the last 9 years, but NO, I am not dating her. I met her at a party and we instantly hit it off. First impressions I definitely thought she was cute, but have only remained best friends ever since."