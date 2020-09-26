Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office for questioning





Shraddha Kapoor was clicked outside the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house in Colaba. She was escorted to the office by police personnel.

Before appearing before at the Narcotics office, Shraddha Kapoor met her boyfriend and ace photographer Rohan Shreshta’s residence.

Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha confessed that she procured CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi actress arrives at the NCB office for questioning

Deepika Padukone also reached NCB office. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also be interrogated by NCB today.