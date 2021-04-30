‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar dies of Covid: Taapsee, Bhumi pay tribute





‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar , who was immortalized on-screen by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in their film, ‘Saand Ki Aankh', passed away due to Covid-19.

Bhumi Pednekar, who enacted the role of Chandro in the film, says passing away of Chandro Tomar's is her personal loss.

Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "Chandro Dadi ... Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro. Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone. She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a roll model for."

The actress says she felt fortunate to have play her character in 'Saand Ki Aankh' added "I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. An ace air pistol shooter, a phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply."

The actress says that she will always remember her. "My condolences to her family and all her well wishers #TannBudhaHotaHaiMannBudhaNahiHota," Bhumi concluded.

Sharing a picture with her on Twitter, actress Taapsee Pannu, who played the role of Prakashi Tomar in the film, said "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you."

Meanwhile, actor Randeep Hooda also paid his tribute. Sharing a picture with Chandro Tomar, he wrote about how he was to meet her for the inauguration of a shooting ring but the programme got delayed due to Covid.