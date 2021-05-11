Shweta Tiwari shares shocking video of Abhinav snatching son Reyansh





After Abhinav Kohli has accused Shweta Tiwari of leaving their son Reyansh alone to take part on the show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in Capetown, Shweta backfires at him by releasing a video in which Abhinav is seen abusing her and snatching their son from her arms. While doing so, Shweta fell down on the ground and the locality of the society witnessed the entire drama.

The video is from a CCTV footage of their complex and it has gone viral after the actress released it.

Shweta captioned the video, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

"His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society," she added.

The video took TV fraternity by surprise. Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Unreal." Ridhima Pandit commented "Oh My God Shweta... Be strong.. A mother always knows what’s best."

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and separated in 2019. The couple welcomed their son Reyansh in 2016. She accused Abhinav of domestic violence.