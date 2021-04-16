Shocking: Kartik Aaryan kicked out of ‘Dostana 2’





Dharma Productions fired Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming film, ‘Dostana 2’ due to his unprofessional behaviour. The shooting of the film is underway and Katrik already completed 20 days of shoot. In the mid-way, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor was kicked out of the shoot.

It happens very rare that any actor is thrown out in the mid-way of the shoot.

Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with Kartik Aaryan in future.

Sources say that Dharma was frustrated with Katrik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. There was a lack of clarity on commitment of dates from his talent management agency. The actor’s manager is yet to put a stamp on these reports.

Most part of the film has been shot and it is a big challenge for the production team to restart the film with a new actor. "Yes, it's true that this project won't have Kartik Aaryan anymore. I can't tell you all the reasons but yes, it's not been a pleasant experience so far, that's all I can say. It has never happened in the history of Dharma Productions that an actor who has shot a film has been dropped," a source at the production house told NDTV.

‘Dostana 2’ also features Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya with Kartik. It is helmed by Collin D’Cunha. The original film had starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

Kartik was also supposed to team up with Karan Johar on a new cricket-based film, to be helmed by director Sharan Sharma. It is said that the film has also been put on hold and the production house will now hunt for a new actor.