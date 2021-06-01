Shocking blood-soaked pic of Nisha Rawal unveiled





The proof of ugly spat of Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra finally surfaced on net. The actress’s friends released a shocking blood-soaked picture of Nisha and it is very heart wrenching.

The picture showed Nisha’s head is splintered and blood flowing from her head.

Her Instagram caption read, “Time to break the silence … time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrologer I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends .. I cannot :( @missnisharawal we stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore I think we all know who did this Karan no more protection I love you @missnisharawal”

Nisha Rawal’s close buddies from the TV industry expressed their shock and concern and stand by her side. Advik commented, “Totally shocking n Heartbreaking” Shrenu Parikh commented, “This is sooooo shocking” Ridhiema Tiwari also expressing her concern wrote, “Ohhhh God . This is so heartbreaking”

Tanaaz Irani giving her strength wrote, “omg I can't believe this. Love to you and strength” Shlokaa Pandit urged that the actor’s wife deserves justice, “This is so so sad! She deserves justice” While actor Mazher Sayed expressed being shocked, he wrote, “I am extremely shocked nd speechless”.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, “Oh god…clearly seems like domestic violence…is it?? Hope she is fine”.

Following the incident, Nisha filed a complaint against Karan and he was arrested by police but later released on bail. The actor says Nisha’s complaint is totally false.