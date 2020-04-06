Shocking: After Shaza Morani, Zoa Morani tests positive for Covid-19





After Shaza Morani, Karim Moraniâ€™s younger daughter and actress Zoa Morani also tested positive for Coronavirus. On March 15, Zoa Morani returned from Rajasthan. Shaza Morani was admitted to Nanavati hospital after she developed symptoms of Covid-19.

"Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa my other daughter has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation," Karim Morani told PTI.

"Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa from Rajasthan on March 15," he added.

Zoa Morani in an exclusive interview confirmed that she has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital and her sister has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. It isnow almost confirmed that Zoa Morani also tested positive for Covid-19.