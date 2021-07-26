Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffers brain stroke, admitted in the ICU





Television actor Shoaib Akhtar’s father suffered brain stroke and he was admitted to the ICU. The actor and his actress wife Dipika Kakar ask their fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

In his post, Shoaib wrote, “Need you prayers and strength once again. Papa had has a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray that he gets better).

In Februart this year, Shoaib’s father undergone surgery and under observation for a long time. After his recovery, Shoaib shared an Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surgery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (Thank you everyone for sending all your prayers and love for Papa. Papa had surgery today, but now he’s okay and under observation. God willing that he can start walking in a few days. Thank you for the prayers).”