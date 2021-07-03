Shipa Shetty receives second dose of Covid-19





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Shilpa shared a video of her getting the vaccine. She captioned the post, "Pehle vaccine ka dose lo, phir pose karo ." She added in her video, "Done with my second vaccination dose today. Please book your appointments and get vaccinated at the earliest."

Post vaccination, the actress posed in different style. In one of the posts, Raj Kundra was also seen.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in ‘Hungama 2’ co-starring Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaaferi. She is currently judging the dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer 4’.