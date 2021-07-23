Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra made over 100 porn movies





On Monday night, Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in pornography case and his police custody has been extended till July 27th.

Police alleged that Raj has started making porn movies since August 2019 and has made over 100 adult movies.

The overall electronic data runs into terabytes (TB).

Huge data of porn movies has been recovered from Raj Kundra's office in Andheri West, Mumbai during raids.

"A lot of data has been deleted and it will take time to retrieve it. The crime branch is taking the help of forensic experts to retrieve the data," a source privy to the investigation said.

The police have seized the server and devices allegedly used to store this data.

Police officials alleged that in one and a half year Raj Kundra has earned in crores from the porn movies.

"His app (HotShots) had nearly 20 lakh paid subscribers who had taken membership to watch porn. He was making a healthy profit from this large subscriber base. He made a mobile app to upload porn movies because it was more easily accessible than websites," a police officer said.

Sources from the crime branch have also alleged that Raj Kundra is not cooperating with the police investigation.

"He does not answer questions and also denies most of the charges," a crime branch official said. He further added that Kundra has claimed that he never made porn movies.

The officials meanwhile claimed that they have "enough evidence" against him.

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.