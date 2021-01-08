Shilpa Shirodkar gets Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai





Former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar becomes the first Bollywood celebrity to get Covid-19 vaccine. The actress, who resides in Dubai gets vaccinated. The former actress shared the news on her Instagram account.

“Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE,” Shilpa captioned the picture in which she can be seen wearing a mask on her face and a small bandage is spotted on her upper arm.

She married banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and the couple currently lives in Dubai.

Dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine is carried in every state of India and in few days, the countrymen will have the privilege to take it.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today, "In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers," reported news agency ANI.