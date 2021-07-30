Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty files 1.6 cr cheating case





Amid the ongoing pornography racket case against actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, another case of the Shetty family has come into forefront. Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty has filed a 1.6 crore cheating case against a person named, Sudhakar Ghare in land deal case.

She alleged that the person has sold her land for Rs 1.6 crore with the help of fake papers.

News agency ANI tweeted: "Sunanda Shetty, mother of Shilpa Shetty files cheating complaint against a person named Sudhakar Ghare in land deal case The accused, with the help of fake papers, had sold land to Sunanda for Rs 1.6 crores. Case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC: Mumbai Police".

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 from his Mumbai residence for alleged creation of pornographic movies and circulating them though apps. He and his aide Ryan Thorpe have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.