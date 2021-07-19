Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested for making adult movies





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in pornography case. On Monday night, Raj was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and circulating them through mobile applications.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale confirmed the arrest. He issued a statement which read, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

He added, "We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress."

ANI also tweeted, "Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner."

The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai. An FIR was lodged by a woman against Raj.

Raj Kundra is a ardent social media user and he often shares deepfake video with his actress wife Shilpa Shetty.