Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha is a treat for the eyes





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s adorable daughter Samisha caught the attraction in Shilpa’s holi celebration pictures which she has posted on her Instagram pictures. Samisha looks cute as a button as she posed in a floral frock as she clanged into Shilpa’s arms.

Little colours smeared on her face. Sharing the happy holi pictures on social media, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us”, paired with couple of colourful heart emojis to the post.

Raj and Shilpa welcomed their second child via surrogacy. While sharing the good news the new mommy wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house”.

The couple also had a nine-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa in a latest interview said that the biggest challenge they faced as a parent after second born was not make his son feel that he is being ignored.

“It was really hard because my son is nearly nine and he is doing virtual school. To be a hands-on parent, with a newborn, not making him feel like he is being ignored, because he has always been the apple of my eye and all of ours, was a hard task,” she said

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty returned as a judge ofthe TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.