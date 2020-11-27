Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha is a bundle of cuteness





Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her bundle of joy, Samisha Shetty Kundra in Mumbai. The little princess looked adorable in a blue dress with white hairband. Shilpa donned short blue dress twinning with her darling daughter.

As Shilpa posed for the paparazzi, the little one looks bits confused The fans, however, went gaga over the cute photos. “What a cute kid,” wrote one while another said, “What an adorable glimpse”.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty spoke about becoming a mother at the age of 45. “I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5,” she had told Neha Dhupia in an interview.

Shilpa also shared video of first rakshabandhan of Viaan and Samisha, she captioned the video, as, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra.”

Shilpa announced the birth of her second child with these words, she wrote on social media, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. She even revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Shilpa and Raj Kundra are parents to two children, Viaan and Samisha.





