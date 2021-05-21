Shilpa Shetty wishes son Viaan on 9th birthday with a cute post





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundraâ€™s son Viaan Raj Kundra penned a heartfelt note on son Viaanâ€™s 9th birthday. The doting mommy begins her post with the following words,"Thereâ€™s so much to say, So much to do... Youâ€™re growing up too fast, Iâ€™m not even done hugging you."

She added, "This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that youâ€™re growing up to be. You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! Youâ€™ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, Iâ€™m a proud mommy!"

She ended her note by saying, "Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj.. May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go.. Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu."

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also wish their loving son Viaan on birthday, he wrote, "The Video Says it all Happy Birthday my Son my rockstar my heartbeat." The showed Viaan's special moments with his parents from the day he was born to now.