Shilpa Shetty visits Shirdi with Raj, Viaan, Shamita





Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited Shirdi Sai Baba with her entire family. She was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra, and mother in law Usha Rani Kundra.

The 44-year-old actress offered prayers with her family and took blessings. She shared picture of her visit to Shirdi. They took a helicopter ride to the destination.

The entire family posed for a selfie, '#takeoff time #Shirdi #Family', written on it.

When media asked about her visit, Shilpa said, "She never visits to ask something but instead express gratitude towards God for being there at every point in her life."

After a gap of twelve years, the actor will be seen together in two movies, 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2.'