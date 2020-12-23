Shilpa Shetty twins with mom Sunanda in red kaftan





On the personal and professional front, Shilpa Shetty is going great guns. She and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and on the professional front also the actress is trying her hands in clothing line and restaurant. Shilpa Shetty has opened a brand-new clothing line @dreamSS and from her brand she wore a red kaftan twinning with her mom Sunanda Shetty.

She wrote: "Christmassing. Twinning. Dreaming. Winning. So happy to be sharing my DreamSS with my first best friend, and world's most beautiful mom Sunanda Shetty. This picture is and will always be a little extra special because it's our first shoot together. And she agreed because she liked the Kaftan. Considering how fastidious she is, this is a compliment. Kaftan courtesy: @dreamssbyss-DreamSS collection, Have you bought your favourites yet?"

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty announced her new business venture,"Just knowing that the world is round, Here I’m dancing on the ground. Am I right side up or upside down? Is this real or am I dreaming?

Soooo excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: (@dreamssbyss)! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of ‘round-the-clock wear’. At DreamSS, find versatile clothing that can be worn around-the-clock! Comfortable and fashionable for women of all ages and sizes," she wrote.

Shilpa also opened a chain of restaurant 'Bastian' in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to return to the screen after 13 years. She will be seen next in 'Nikamma' with Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Paresh Rawal, directed by Sabbir Khan. She also has 'Hungama 2' in her kitty with Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan.