Shilpa Shetty to make first public appearance post Raj Kundra’s arrest
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is likely to make her first virtual appearance post the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra on pornography case.
The actress is likely to make her first virtual public appearance for 'We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods', a global digital broadcast aim to raise over Rs 25 Crores for COVID-19 relief in India. It has been organised by The World We Want (WWW), founded by Natasha Mudhar.
The three-hour virtual event will be streamed live on Facebook globally on Independence Day, Sunday, August 15, at 7.30 pm.
Shilpa Shetty is expected to join the Covid-19 relief fundraiser event alongside Indian and international celebs like Ed Sheeran, AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Mick Jagger, Parineeti Chopra, Prabhudeva, Rahul Bose, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Saif Ali Khan and Sonu Sood among many others.The fundraiser titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, will be providing medical aids such as cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, ICU units, and essential medicines.