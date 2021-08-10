Shilpa Shetty to make first public appearance post Raj Kundra’s arrest





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is likely to make her first virtual appearance post the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra on pornography case.

The actress is likely to make her first virtual public appearance for 'We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods', a global digital broadcast aim to raise over Rs 25 Crores for COVID-19 relief in India. It has been organised by The World We Want (WWW), founded by Natasha Mudhar.

The three-hour virtual event will be streamed live on Facebook globally on Independence Day, Sunday, August 15, at 7.30 pm.

Shilpa Shetty is expected to join the Covid-19 relief fundraiser event alongside Indian and international celebs like Ed Sheeran, AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Mick Jagger, Parineeti Chopra, Prabhudeva, Rahul Bose, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Saif Ali Khan and Sonu Sood among many others.





Coming back to Shilpa, days after Raj’s arrest, the actress issued a statement on the whole controversy. She wrote, "MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary".





"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she had added.