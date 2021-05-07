Shilpa Shetty tests Covid negative, family on the road to recovery





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her entire family have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It’s been 10 days and Shilpa has been tested negative for the virus but everyone in her family is battling the virus.

The actress’s little daughter Samisha, son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty, her in-laws including Raj's parents tested virus. Two staff members have also contracted the deadly virus and currently recovering in a medical facility.

Shilpa's family are all isolated at home and they are all recovering.

"The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice," Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post. "Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," Shilpa Shetty added, thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC for their help. She ended up saying, "mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not, still stay positive mentally."

Here's wishing the family a speedy recovery!