Shilpa Shetty takes legal action against media, demands 25 crore damage





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has moved High Court against posting defamatory content against her on social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram. The actress has not just filed a defamation suit against media houses, but also slammed the social media apps for publishing defamatory content against her.

Earlier, ETimes has confirmed that Shilpa Shetty had named 29 media personnel and media houses for 'doing false reporting & maligning her image' in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused.

The actor has demanded an unconditional apology from certain media houses for tarnishing her image and reputation and slapped a compensation of Rs 25 crores.

She has also stated that she is being highlighted as a criminal. She also claimed that the derogatory articles published against her spoiled her reputation in the society and her fans, followers, brand endorsement companies, business associates and peers have now started believing those defamatory articles.

The application also states that the offensive content has maligned the image of her family members, including her minor children and elderly parents and close associates and it has also cost her business and professional loss.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19th for making porn movies and circulating them through various apps. His mobiles and electronic gadgets were seized by the crime branch for investigation.

Raj has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.