Shilpa Shetty shares video of enjoyable chat between Viaan, Samisha





On the occasion of Brother’s Day, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share an interesting video of son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

The video showed Viaan enjoying coconut water and his little sister sitting next to him to trying to get hold of the straw. While Samisha is trying to snatch the straw from her big brother, Viaan is heard talking to Samisha, “Yes madam, what to you want here? I don’t know you”. Finally, finds a way to taste her the coconut water. Shilpa is blown away to hear their conversation and she could be heard saying “Aww”.

Sharing the adorable video, the doting mother of the two wrote, “Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!????????) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt. Priceless! Happy Brother’s Day.”

Shilpa Shetty’s besties like Shamita Shetty, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sabbir Khan, Tahira Kashyap and Shaira Ahmed Khan showered love on the video.

Shilpa and her family recovered from Covid-19 and after recovery, she got her home sanitized.