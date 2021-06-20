Shilpa Shetty shares pool pic of Raj with Viaan, Samisha on Father’s Day





On the occasion of Father’s Day, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to wish Raj Kundra with unseen and adorable picture of Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. The father-son-daughter trio is seen in the pool.

She captioned the post, "Dearest Cookie (Raj Kundra's nickname), To the world you are just a father but to our family you are our world. Our children Viaan- Raj and Samisha are so fortunate to have you in their life. Thank you for being in our lives and being the bestest papa in the world."

She added the hashtags #love, #happyfathersday, #gratitude, #unconditionallove, #happiness and #family to her post.

Replying to Shilpa Shetty's post, Raj Kundra wrote in the comments section: "Bas kar pagli rulayegi kya."

Taking to instagram, Shilpa also remembered her late father. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress reshared her sister, Shamita Shetty’s post and wrote, “Miss you, Dad. Every day #HappyFathersDay,” with a heart emoji.