Shilpa Shetty shares adorable pic of daughter Samisha





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra turns two months old today and on her special day the doting mother shared an adorable video of her little munchkin. The video showed Shilpa playing with her daughter and shared the how number 15 becomes so important for them.

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of Samisha and has shared "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now??! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra??, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April???? So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come".

Shipa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy on February 15 and on February 25, the couple announced to the world that they were blessed with a daughter. The ecstatic parents named their child, Samisha. Today, Shilpa, Raj, son Viaan and daughter Samisha were spotted in front of a hospital. It appears that they took Samisha to hospital for a routine check-up.

As newborn Samisha turned one-month-old on March15, highly thrilled mother and actress Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note. Sharing a cute image of Samisha’s hand above all the three of them, Shilpa wrote, “Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA… Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back… #SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter”.