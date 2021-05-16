Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s ‘Love in the time of Corona’





Shilpa Shetty and her entire family contracted the virus and slowly they are all recovering. The actress already tested negative and the other family members are also on the road to recovery.

Now, Shilpa shared a romantic picture on her Instagram handle in which she and Raj are seen indulged in love with a glass in between them. The actress caption the romantic moment, "Love in the time of Corona! Corona Pyar hai #Nearlydone! Thank you all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona."

In an earlier statement, Shilpa wrote about contracting Covid-19, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response."

Shilpa Shetty has been tested negative for the virus.

Earlier in a video, Shilpa shared she is in 'explicable pain' while seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases. She said, "I usually share information to motivate you to stay fit and healthy but today even I need Monday motivation and a lot of it because I am not okay. And I can't be, none of us is. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain, from all that is happening around us, and we are all expressing it very differently."