Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha turns one





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty turns one and on the special occasion, the doting mother also shared a lovable video of the cute baby. Samisha is seen crawling on a met and calling Shilpa, Mumma.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote: "Mumma' -- hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day...

"Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9."

On the occasion of Samisha’s first birthday, the family visited Siddhivinayak temple.