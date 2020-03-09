Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra spotted with their daughter Samisha





Shipa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy on February 15 and on February 25, the couple announced to the world that they were blessed with a daughter. The ecstatic parents named their child, Samisha. Today, Shilpa, Raj, son Viaan and daughter Samisha were spotted in front of a hospital. It appears that they took Samisha to hospital for a routine check-up.

Raj and Shilpa looked very happy. The little one was carried by the actress in her arms.

Raj and Viaan twinned in a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denims. While Shilpa was dressed in a long light coloured maxi frock. Shilpa waved to the paparazzi as they were clicked.

Shilpa, 44, announced the arrival of their second child with a heartfelt post of the little one holding fingers, she wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

Shilpa's post also explained the meaning of Samisha: "Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, their son Viaan in 2012.





