Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra gifts a pet dog to Viaan on birthday





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s loving son Viaan Raj Kundra celebrated his 9th birthday and on his special day, the doing parents gifted their son a pet dog which he has been yearning for a long time.

Viaan got excited to receive TRUFFLE in his hand. "Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him, would get him one when he'd turn 10 and can look after it. He's earned it a year earlier, been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling," Shilpa captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, the doting mother shared a video of the birthday boy and penned a heartfelt note.

"There's so much to say, So much to do... You're growing up too fast, I'm not even done hugging you...This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you're growing up to be," Shilpa wrote.

The actress added, "You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You've not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I'm a proud mommy!."

"Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu," she concluded the post.