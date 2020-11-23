Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra completes 11 yrs of marriage, shares lovely wishes





Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman hubby Raj Kundra completed 11 years of blissful marriage today and on their special day, the happily married couple shared anniversary wishes for one another.

Sharing a lovely image with Raj, Shilpa wrote, "No filter love... the real deal. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... Still is! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy anniversary, my Cookie”.

The picture showed Shilpa Shetty resting on Raj Kundra's shoulder.

Raj also wished his doting wife with an animated video of themselves and wished his better-half, "I love you and I will always love you, Shilpa Shetty, till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to love you. Happy Anniversary my darling. #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou."

Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. The couple were blessed with two children-son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha.

Here’s wishing Shilpa and Raj a very eventful year ahead!