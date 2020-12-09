Shilpa Shetty opens a swanky restaurant ‘Bastian’ in Mumbai





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have opened an 8000 square feet splendid restaurant in Mumbai, Worli, ‘Bastian’. The restaurant will be opening soon and the couple has recently took Bollywood couple and good friends Riteish Deshmukh and his actress wife Genelia D’Souza for dining and shared picture on net. Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh also joined his brother and Bhabhi. The picture gave us a glimpse of the actress new restaurant and it is just mind-blowing. The décor is superb.

Shilpa captioned a post from the dinner party, “About last night... My first night out and dinner in 9 months; for a tasting night with great food, fun, and friends at @bastianmumbai Worli.”

Genelia also took to Instagram to share a group selfie from the evening. “Thank You @theshilpashetty and @rajkundra9 for a lovely lovely evening at the new @bastianmumbai .. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself.. Need to do this more often..” she wrote in her caption. Riteish particularly enjoyed the vegan dishes on offer, and wrote in a post, “Laughter is brightest where food is the best. Thank you @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 for being such fabulous hosts. The Deshmukhs @geneliad @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh & yours truly have devoured the delicacies of #Bastian - especially the vegan menu.”

R Madhavan shared a few pictures of the restaurant and congratulated the couple. “8000 sqft Bastian is finally open after lockdown.. best food and desert in town. Congratulations @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty .. sooo happy for you both,” he wrote in his tweet. Raj thanked him for his wishes and replied, “Thanks soo much bro can’t wait to take you and Sarita.”

Shilpa and Raj’s fans also congratulated them for their new endeavour. “Congrats @TheRajKundra and @TheShilpaShetty, please DM me the Discount coupons,” wrote one. “Just love Bastian,” wrote another.