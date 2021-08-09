Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty embroiled in another trouble. The actress and her mother Sunanda Shetty were booked in a fraud case in Lucknow.

Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow. Shilpa and her mother are accused of cheating two in the name of running two wellness centres at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand.

It is alleged that Shilpa and Sunanda Shetty has taken crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a wellness fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director. They took the money but did not keep their promise.

Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station while Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station filed cheating case against the actress and her mother.

The Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police have sent notices to Shilpa Shetty and her mother for questioning.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer in this case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter.

Sanjeev Suman said that the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.