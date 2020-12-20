Shilpa Shetty heads off to Goa for Christmas with family





Shilpa Shetty and her family whisked off to Goa with family for Christmas celebration. The actress shared boomerang video with sister Shamita Shetty to share the news.

Shilpa picked up her lines from 2008 film Dostana to wrote the cation of the video,"Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all."

Shamita shared the same video on her page and wrote, “It’s holidayyy timeeee finally!! #familytime #funtimes #love #instadaily @theshilpashetty.”

Many of their fans wished them a happy journey. “Enjoy your time,” wrote one. “Masti mood,” another commented. “Hahaha cute.... Happy Holidays,” a third wrote.

Shilpa headed off to Goa with sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan and daughter Samisha and Raj’s parents. A family picture before the private jet also shared on social media.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has turned entrepreneur. She has opened a new restaurant in Worli, Mumbai, named ‘Bastian’.