Shilpa Shetty grooves with mom-in-law on her 69th birthday





Raj Kundra’s mother turned 69 today and Shilpa Shetty can be seen grooving with her mother-in-law on the track 'Sauda Khara Khara' from ‘Good Newwz’. Shilpa’s eight-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra also joined them.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”

Raj Kundra reacted to the post by saying “mad”. Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty is partially seen in the frame enjoying her drink.

Raj also reacted to his wife’s post, “Punjabiiiii bruhaaah” with several grinning emojis. Shilpa reacted to him, “#Bhanga rocks.”