Shilpa Shetty gets home sanitized after family recovers from Covid-19





Shilpa Shetty and her entire family contracted Covid-19 earlier this month and by God’s grace everyone recovered and now the actress got her home sanitized. Shilpa shared a video of the sanitisation process.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, 'Sanitisation post covid recovery. Thank you @Reliable_Shield for your satisfactory service.'

Earlier this month, Shilpa and her entire family had tested Covid-19 positive. The actress’s in-laws and mother also tested positive. Shilpa Shetty confirmed the news on her social media handle.

Her note read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”

She captioned the post, “Stay safe, everyone.” She informed that two of her house staff also tested positive and they are recovering in a healthcare center.

“My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their help and response. Thank you all for your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not… still stay positive, mentally,” the note concluded.

Lately, Shilpa and Raj celebrated son Viaan’s 9th birthday.