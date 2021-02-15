Shilpa Shetty, family visit Siddhivinayak temple on Samisha’s first birthday





Shilpa Shetty with her family visited Siddhivinayak temple on Samisha’s first birthday. After the family stepped out of the temple, they were clicked.

Shilpa’s mother and sister Shamita Shetty was clicked. Raj Kundra and his parents were also snapped. Shilpa and Raj’s son Vihaan Raj Kundra also joined them.

The actress carried her adorable daughter. Shilpa was dressed in yellow floral salwar kameez while the little princess looked adorable in light-coloured ghagra and matching hair bow.

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009 and blessed with two kids, Viaan and Samisha. They welcomed Samisha through surrogacy on 15th February 2020.

Here are the pictures from their visit:-















