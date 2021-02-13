Shilpa Shetty buys swanky black Mercedes-Benz





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra is now a proud owner of luxury new black Mercedes-Benz-V Class. The couple bought the swanky car that priced between Rs 71.10 lakh - Rs 1.46 crore in India.

Raj and Shilpa look super excited for the new addition. They have now joined the Bollywood bandwagon like Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan who also possessed the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the past.

The paparazzi clicked Shilpa Shetty’s photo as she entered the car. Raj and Shilpa was joined by Shilpa’s mother. After entering inside the new car, the actress applied hand sanitizer.

The car can accommodate as many as eight people. Other features include massaging and ventilated seats, panoramic sliding sunroof, an electric sliding door, ambient lighting, and cruise control.