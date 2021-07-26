Shilpa Shetty broke down after heated argument with Raj Kundra





During a raid at their residence in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty had a heated argument with Raj Kundra and she broke down.

The team of the crime branch intervened and comforted the actress. She told the cops that she was not aware of his wrongdoings.

Shilpa bursts out at Raj during the raid and. “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said.

Teary eyed Shilpa told the police that she was not aware of the contents of Raj’s app.

Shilpa provoked Raj and told him that his actions not only blemished family name but resulted in the cancellation of endorsements and financial losses. “She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society,” the Mumbai Police sources said.

According to the sources, Raj expected his arrest after nine others were arrested in the porn case in March and since then he spoiled all the evidences. “Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it,” they said.

A financial auditor has been appointed by the crime branch to investigate Raj and Shilpa’s funds. “In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bolly Fame’ app used to come into this account”. They will also investigate whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

On last Monday, Raj Kundra was arrested from his residence in related to porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He has been sent to police custody till July 27.