Shilpa Shetty breaks silence for the first time after Raj Kundra’s arrest





For the first time after Raj Kundra’s was arrested in pornography case, Shilpa Shetty broke her silence.

The actress took to her social media handle and sharedJames Thurber's quote that reads, "Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read further.

"The place we need to be is right here, right now - not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it added.

He was sent to the police custody till 23rd July and investigation is underway. As the investigation progresses, many evidences were found which proved that Raj was involved in the racket and he earned around 6 to 8 lakhs daily from those porn apps.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said Kundra started the business just 18 months ago and in no time, his business flourished and he began to earn in lakhs daily.

Bharambe also revealed that he formed a partnership with his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited.

Apart from Hotshot, Raj Kundra had another backup planned which he termed as 'Plan B, Bollyfame' in case if it is banned.