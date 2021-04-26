Shilpa Shetty breaks down while talking about Covid crisis





The second wave of coronavirus has hit India very hard and to fight against this crisis, many kind hearted people are coming forward to help the people in distress. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extending their helping hand and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is one among them.

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video in which she talked about the Covid crisis in India and almost broke down while speaking about the pain of the people.

The actress said, “I am not okay and I cannot be, none of us are. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain from all that is happening around us. I just keep wondering how can a child cope with the loss of a parent or a parent bear the loss of a child especially when they are not even allowed to see their loved ones in their last moments, not allowed to perform the last rites given this situation. We are not just people to covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care,” the actor added.

At the end of the video, Shilpa also thanked BMC workers, healthcare officials and all the frontline workers for ‘doing so much without a break’.

Talking about the celebrities, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir foundation. While Sonu Sood has opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ which aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen. Salman Khan provided meals to the frontline workers in Mumbai and also running a food truck.