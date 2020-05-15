Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra for kissing maid





In a hilarious TikTok video, Shilpa Shetty is seen beating up husband as her maid servant accuses her husband of kissing her.

The video shared on Instagram by Shilpa shows while arranging clothes, Raj kissed her. Shilpa requested her husband not to kiss her while she is working. Meanwhile, their domestic help pops up from behind, saying, "Madamji, please explain this to him properly, as I am tired of telling him the same thing again and again!"

Shilpa gets surprised at hearing this and beats up her husband for kissing the maid.

"Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs," captioned the actress.

The video garnered over 1.2 million views within a few hours. Several of their industry friends and fans also reacted to the video. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty dropped several laughing emojis. Actor Rohit Roy praised Raj for his acting skills and wrote, “Class act my brother.” Many of their fans went on to call them an “awesome couple.”