Shilpa-Raj’s daughter Samisha completes 40 days of birth, shares pic





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days of birth and the loving other shared an adorable family picture of he four of them. The picture has Raj, Shilpa, their son Viaan Raj Kundra and their newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

The little one adorably cuddled on her mother’s arms dressed in white and matching band.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home.”

“It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.Love and Gratitude, SSK #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love,” she added.

Shipa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy on February 15 and on February 25, the couple announced to the world that they were blessed with a daughter. The ecstatic parents named their child, Samisha.