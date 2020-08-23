Shilpa-Raj, Shraddha Kapoor celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Ganpati at home and with full devotion they worshiped Bappa. Shilpa shared picture of the celebration. The actress shared a boomerang video in which she along with Raj and son Viaan is seen doing prayers. They also performed havan at their home. This is their daughter Samisha’s first Ganesh puja and it is very special for the family.

“Prayers for everyone” Shilpa shared on her Instagram account. Shilpa Shetty also shared video of Ganesh Visarjan. She shakes legs with son and husband while bidding good-bye to Ganesh.

She wrote while sharing the video of visarjan, Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home

Although it’s a rather quiet farewell this year... we’re sending Him only with a promise that He’ll be back next year with better times

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is seen celebrating Ganesh Chatuthi with her family. She opted for eco-friendly Ganesh idol and bid goodbye to Ganesha by immersing in a bucket of water. She is joined by her mom, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and other family members.