Shibani Dandekar reveals about her her marriage with Farhan Akhtar





Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for three years now and the couple is going quite strong. They often share their vacation pictures, outing pics and it seems they share a great relationship with one another.

Lately, Shibani opened up about her wedding plans with the ‘Toofan’ actor.

"Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet,” she said.

She continued, “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually.”

In March 2019, Farhan confirmed dating Shibani with a romantic post. “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you. Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” Shibani and Farhan also shared a picture where they can be seen wearing rings on their fingers and holding hands and soon Twitter was congratulating them on their “engagement”.

Shibani told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

“I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is,” she added.

The actor-composer-filmmaker started dating Shibani Dandekar after separating from his wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were married for 16 years and have two daughters, Shakya and Akira.