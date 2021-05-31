‘Sherni’ teaser: Vidya Balan plays a daring forest officer





The teaser of ‘Sherni’ was released today and it shows Vidya in the role of a brave forest officer. The teaser showed the ‘Shakuntala Devi’ actress inspecting a dense jungle with her team.

“No matter how dense the jungle is, the tigress always finds her way,” says Balan as she walks through grasslands with two subordinates.

Sharing the teaser, Vidya wrote, "A tigress always knows the way! Ready to hear the #Sherni roar? Here’s the Official Teaser. Trailer out, June 2. Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @primevideoin."

The official logline of Sherni reads, “An upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.”

Apart from Vidya, ‘Sherni’ also features Sharad Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Chaddha, and Neeraj Kabi. The full trailer of the film will be released on June 2. ‘Sherni’ will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video in the month of June.