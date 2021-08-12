Sherlyn Chopra’s picture with Raj Kundra goes viral





Sexy siren Sherlyn Chopra took to her Twitter handle and shared an old picture she clicked with Raj Kundra while shooting for his app.

Sherlyn Chopra tweeted in Hindi, "The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm."

She later shared another picture and tweeted, "Some people are asking where was the first content shoot of 'The Sherlyn Chopra' app organized by Armsprime on 29th March 2019. Let me tell you that this shoot was done at the studio of well known Bollywood photographer, Munna."



On a related note, she alleged thatRaj Kundra persuaded her to do semi-nude shoots.

Accusing Raj Kundra of persuading her to do semi-nude shoots Sherlyn said, “I believed Raj Kundra was my mentor and he always told me that the shoots I was doing were for glamour.”

The actress accused Raj Kundra of making her believe that semi-nude or semi-porn was casual in the industry. “He used to tell me everyone does it in the industry so I should also do it. I never knew what it was leading to and never thought one day I would be trapped in a porn scandal,” added the actress.

Sherlyn Chopra further said, “First time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts.”

During the interview, Sherlyn Chopra accepted that she had started making videos after signing an agreement with Armsprime. “In the initial days I used to shoot glamorous videos but gradually bold movies and then semi-nude videos were being shot,” said Sherlyn Chopra.