Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in Patna





Shekhar Suman visited late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna. Shekhar Suman informed that Sushant’s father is in deep shock. Sharing a photo with KK Singh, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence. #justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant.”

Shekhar has started a social media campaign, 'Justice for Sushant forum' and he demands a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“A fight to finish..at Sushan’s house in Patna.won’t give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant,” Suman wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

On Sunday informed fans about his visit to Patna. He had tweeted, “Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant’s father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar.”

Mumbai police is currently investigating Sushant’s suicide case. In this regard, 29 people were interrogated.

The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.